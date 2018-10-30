Sabre: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) _ Sabre Corp. (SABR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $73 million.

The Southlake, Texas-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The provider of technology services to the travel industry posted revenue of $970.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $940.7 million.

Sabre expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.49 to $1.54 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.85 billion to $3.88 billion.

Sabre shares have climbed 12 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 26 percent in the last 12 months.

