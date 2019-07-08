Retrial begins for Texas man accused of killing wife in 1999

HOUSTON (AP) — A former Houston-area high school football coach is being tried for the second time in the killing of his pregnant wife 20 years ago.

David Mark Temple returned to a Harris County court Monday, less than three years after Texas' top criminal court overturned his previous murder conviction because prosecutors withheld evidence.

In 2007, a jury found Temple guilty in the 1999 killing of Belinda Temple, a high school teacher who was seven months pregnant. Prosecutors said Temple staged a burglary of their home in Katy and shot his wife because he was having an affair.

But in 2016, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed a lower court's ruling that the trial would have gone differently if prosecutors had given Temple's attorneys hundreds of pages of police reports.