Report: New Mexico superintendent once arrested in Texas

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — A recently hired interim superintendent of a troubled New Mexico school district once was arrested for public intoxication and accused of leaving two preschool-age children alone while she went to a nightclub.

The Las Vegas Optic reports Carla Westbrook-Spaniel was arrested in 2010 following a scuffle with a bouncer when she was denied entry into a nightclub for her attire.

KXAS-TV in Dallas reported police later charged Westbrook-Spaniel with two counts of child endangerment when investigators discovered she left her two preschool-age children alone at the Dallas Adolphus Hotel.

Westbrook-Spaniel was a middle school principal at the time.

Texas court records aren't clear on whether any convictions resulted from the arrest.

Westbrook-Spaniel was hired after the Mora Public Schools board fired Superintendent Ella Arellano for bad school grades.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Optic, http://www.lasvegasoptic.com