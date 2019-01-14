R. Kelly accuser says he threatened to reveal her sex life

Faith Rodgers, left, appears during a news conference about R&B singer R. Kelly in New York, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Kelly has been under fire since the recent airing of a Lifetime documentary "Surviving R. Kelly." He has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls.

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who accused R. Kelly of sexual abuse says he wrote a letter threatening to reveal details of her sexual history if she didn't drop a lawsuit.

The woman, Faith Rodgers, and her attorney, Gloria Allred, spoke Monday at a news conference in New York.

Allred says Kelly sent the letter in October to another of Rodgers' attorneys.

In the letter, a person identifying himself as R. Kelly writes that if the suit went forward, he would have "10 personal male witnesses" testify about Rodgers' sex life.

It reads she should stop if she "really cares about her own reputation."

The singer's lawyer, Steve Greenberg, says the letter "looks fake." Kelly denies any misconduct.

His career has been in turmoil since the airing of a documentary detailing accusations against him.