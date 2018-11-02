-
PHOTOS: Fatal shooting
Fort Walton Beach police say 24-year-old Aija Hunter of Houston was shot and killed Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, while helping with hurricane relief in Florida.
Fort Walton Beach police Maj. Tracy Hart held a press conference Thursday morning about a shooting at a Greyhound Bus Station that left a Houston resident dead.
Photo: Nick Tomecek/Northwest Florida Daily News
Fort Walton Beach police Maj. Tracy Hart held a press conference Thursday morning about a shooting at a Greyhound Bus Station that left a Houston resident dead.
Fort Walton Beach police say a Houston resident helping with the Hurricane Michael relief effort was shot by a co-worker on Wednesday.
Photo: Nick Tomecek/Northwest Florida Daily News
Fort Walton Beach police say a Houston resident helping with the Hurricane Michael relief effort was shot by a co-worker on Wednesday.
Heavy surf from the approaching Hurricane Michael pounds the fishing pier on Okaloosa Island in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.
Photo: Devon Ravine, MBI / Associated Press
Heavy surf from the approaching Hurricane Michael pounds the fishing pier on Okaloosa Island in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.
In this image made from video and provided by SevereStudios.com, damage from Hurricane Michael is seen in Mexico Beach, Fla. on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Search-and-rescue teams fanned out across the Florida Panhandle to reach trapped people in Michael's wake Thursday as daylight yielded scenes of rows upon rows of houses smashed to pieces by the third-most powerful hurricane on record to hit the continental U.S. (SevereStudios.com via AP) less
Photo: AP
In this image made from video and provided by SevereStudios.com, damage from Hurricane Michael is seen in Mexico Beach, Fla. on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Search-and-rescue teams fanned out across the Florida Panhandle to reach trapped people in Michael's wake Thursday as daylight yielded scenes of rows upon rows of houses smashed to pieces by the third-most powerful hurricane on record to hit the continental U.S. (SevereStudios.com via AP) less
Photo: AP
A roof over a boat storage building is collapsed following Hurricane Michael Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Panama City Beach, Fla. Hurricane Michael made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with 155 mph (250 kph) winds and a storm surge of 9 feet (2.7 meters). (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) less
Photo: Chris O'Meara/AP
Homes are left swept off their foundations from the effects of Hurricane Michael, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Mexico Beach, Fla. Michael made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with 155 mph (250 kph) winds and a storm surge of 9 feet (2.7 meters). (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) less
Photo: Chris O'Meara/AP
In this image made from video and provided by SevereStudios.com, damage from Hurricane Michael is seen in Mexico Beach, Fla. on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Search-and-rescue teams fanned out across the Florida Panhandle to reach trapped people in Michael's wake Thursday as daylight yielded scenes of rows upon rows of houses smashed to pieces by the third-most powerful hurricane on record to hit the continental U.S. (SevereStudios.com via AP) less
Photo: AP
Rescue personnel search amidst debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Photo: Gerald Herbert/AP
Rescue personnel search amidst debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Homes washed away by Hurricane Michael are shown in this aerial photo Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Mexico Beach, Fla. Michael made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with 155 mph (250 kph) winds and a storm surge of 9 feet (2.7 meters). (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) less
Photo: Chris O'Meara/AP
Debris from Hurricane Michael fills a lot Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Mexico Beach, Fla. Hurricane Michael made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with 155 mph (250 kph) winds and a storm surge of 9 feet (2.7 meters). (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) less
Photo: Chris O'Meara/AP
In this aerial view, storm damaged boats are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael on October 11, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. - Residents of the Florida Panhandle woke to scenes of devastation Thursday after Michael tore a path through the coastal region as a powerful hurricane that killed at least two people. less
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
Hector Benthall, right, gets a hug from his neighbor Keito Jordan after remnants of Hurricane Michael sent a tree crashing into Benthall's home on October 11, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. Jordan was the first responder to the accident that sent at least one person to the hospital. less
Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images
The coastal township of Mexico Beach, Fla., lays devastated on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, after Hurricane Michael made landfall on Wednesday in the Florida Panhandle. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Photo: Douglas R. Clifford/AP
The coastal township of Mexico Beach, Fla., lays devastated on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, after Hurricane Michael made landfall on Wednesday in the Florida Panhandle. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Paul Dean stands in front of his damaged property after Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Florida on October 11, 2018. - Residents of the Florida Panhandle woke to scenes of devastation Thursday after Michael tore a path through the coastal region as a powerful hurricane that killed at least two people. less
Photo: EMILY KASK/AFP/Getty Images
Michael Williams, 70, waves to passing motorists while looking for food and water as downed trees prevent him from driving out of his damaged home with his family in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Springfield, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. "I don't know what I'm going to," said Williams. (AP Photo/David Goldman) less
Photo: David Goldman/AP
The coastal township of Mexico Beach, Fla., lays devastated on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, after Hurricane Michael made landfall on Wednesday in the Florida Panhandle. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Photo: Douglas R. Clifford/AP
The coastal township of Mexico Beach, Fla., lays devastated on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, after Hurricane Michael made landfall on Wednesday in the Florida Panhandle. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Employees at Shields Marina clean up the mud deposited by the storm surge from Hurricane Michael on October 11, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
Photo: Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images
Employees at Shields Marina clean up the mud deposited by the storm surge from Hurricane Michael on October 11, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
A US flag waves outside the collapsed 15th Street Flea Market in Panama City, Florida, in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael on October 11, 2018. - Residents of the Florida Panhandle woke to scenes of devastation Thursday after Michael tore a path through the coastal region as a powerful hurricane that killed at least two people. less
Photo: EMILY KASK/AFP/Getty Images
The restroom in the home of Cindy an James Murphy, in Port St. Joe, Fla., is plastered with the remnants of a violent tidal surge on Thursday , Oct. 11, 2018, which damaged most of the homes on the town's coast and decimated a majority of coastal structures in adjacent Mexico Beach after Hurricane Michael made landfall on Wednesday in the Florida Panhandle. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP) less
Photo: Douglas R. Clifford/AP
The coastal township of Mexico Beach, Fla., lays devastated on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, after Hurricane Michael made landfall on Wednesday in the Florida Panhandle. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Photo: Douglas R. Clifford/AP
The coastal township of Mexico Beach, Fla., lays devastated on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, after Hurricane Michael made landfall on Wednesday in the Florida Panhandle. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Debris scatters an area in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Photo: Gerald Herbert/AP
Debris scatters an area in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Firefighter Austin Schlarb performs a door to door search in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Photo: Gerald Herbert/AP
Firefighter Austin Schlarb performs a door to door search in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A boat sits amidst debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Photo: Gerald Herbert/AP
A boat sits amidst debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A boat sits amidst debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Photo: Gerald Herbert/AP
A boat sits amidst debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A vehicle sits under a fallen tree where an occupant was trapped due to tropical storm winds brought by Hurricane Michael, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Atlanta. Firefighters rescued the woman and she was transported to a hospital. (John Spink/The Atlanta Journal and Constitution via AP) less
Photo: John Spink/AP
In this aerial view, storm damaged boats are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael on October 11, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. - Residents of the Florida Panhandle woke to scenes of devastation Thursday after Michael tore a path through the coastal region as a powerful hurricane that killed at least two people. less
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
A destroyed business in Panama City, Florida, in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael on October 11, 2018. - Residents of the Florida Panhandle woke to scenes of devastation Thursday after Michael tore a path through the coastal region as a powerful hurricane that killed at least two people. less
Photo: EMILY KASK/AFP/Getty Images
A fallen powerline is seen in front of a home in Panama City, Florida after Hurricane Michael on October 11, 2018. - Residents of the Florida Panhandle woke to scenes of devastation Thursday after Michael tore a path through the coastal region as a powerful hurricane that killed at least two people. less
Photo: EMILY KASK/AFP/Getty Images
In this aerial view, a storm damaged motel is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael on October 11, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. - Residents of the Florida Panhandle woke to scenes of devastation Thursday after Michael tore a path through the coastal region as a powerful hurricane that killed at least two people. less
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
In this aerial view, a storm damaged church is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael on October 11, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. - Residents of the Florida Panhandle woke to scenes of devastation Thursday after Michael tore a path through the coastal region as a powerful hurricane that killed at least two people. less
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
A fallen tree rests on a house after remnants of Hurricane Michael passed through on October 11, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. The accident sent at least one person to the hospital.
Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images
A fallen tree rests on a house after remnants of Hurricane Michael passed through on October 11, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. The accident sent at least one person to the hospital.
In this image released by the US Coast Guard (USCG), Coast Guard crew members aboard an HC-130 Hercules airplane fly over damaged homes near Apalachicola, Florida, on October 11, 2018, in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. - Residents of the Florida Panhandle woke to scenes of devastation Thursday after Michael tore a path through the coastal region as a powerful hurricane that killed at least two people. less
Photo: ASHLEY J. JOHNSON/AFP/Getty Images
The overhang of a gas station is toppled over in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael on October 11, 2018 in Inlet Beach, Florida. - Residents of the Florida Panhandle woke to scenes of devastation Thursday after Michael tore a path through the coastal region as a powerful hurricane that killed at least two people. less
Photo: EMILY KASK/AFP/Getty Images
Kathy Coy stands among what is left of her home after Hurricane Michael destroyed it on October 11, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. She said she was in the home when it was blown apart and is thankful to be alive. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. less
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Jason Phipps looks through his families roofless apartment after category 4 Hurricane Michael made land fall along the Florida panhandle, on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 in Panama City, FL.
Photo: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Jason Phipps looks through his families roofless apartment after category 4 Hurricane Michael made land fall along the Florida panhandle, on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 in Panama City, FL.
A view of a hotel room with a collapsed wall in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael on October 11, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. - Residents of the Florida Panhandle woke to scenes of devastation Thursday after Michael tore a path through the coastal region as a powerful hurricane that killed at least two people. less
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
A warehouse of boats is seen damaged at Treasure Island Marina after category 4 Hurricane Michael made land fall along the Florida panhandle, on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 in Panama City Beach, FL.
Photo: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images
A warehouse of boats is seen damaged at Treasure Island Marina after category 4 Hurricane Michael made land fall along the Florida panhandle, on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 in Panama City Beach, FL.
A car is seen caught in flood water after category 4 Hurricane Michael made land fall along the Florida panhandle, on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 in Panama City, FL.
Photo: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images
A car is seen caught in flood water after category 4 Hurricane Michael made land fall along the Florida panhandle, on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 in Panama City, FL.
Television reporters stand watching as category 4 Hurricane Michael makes land fall along the Florida panhandle, on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 in Panama City Beach, FL.
Photo: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Television reporters stand watching as category 4 Hurricane Michael makes land fall along the Florida panhandle, on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 in Panama City Beach, FL.
Amanda Logsdon begins the process of trying to clean up her home after the roof was blown off by the passing winds of hurricane Michael on October 11, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. less
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Carol Ralph walks through downed trees blocking her heavily damaged neighborhood just after Hurricane Michael passed through in Panama City, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Carol Ralph walks through downed trees blocking her heavily damaged neighborhood just after Hurricane Michael passed through in Panama City, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Photo: Gerald Herbert, Associated Press
Trees lay on the top of a home after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
Trees lay on the top of a home after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Boats sit in a storage warehouse damaged from Hurricane Michael at Treasure Island Marina in Panama City Beach, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Investors are tracking�Hurricane�Michael�as it barrels toward Florida with winds strengthening to 145 miles per hour, posing potential consequences for companies in the building, hospital, insurance and energy industries, among others. The Category 4 storm, poised to be the strongest to hit the continental U.S. since 2004, is�expected�to make landfall Wednesday and could cause $16 billion in damage. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg less
Photo: Luke Sharrett, Bloomberg
A storm chaser climbs into his vehicle during the eye of Hurricane Michael to retrieve equipment after a hotel canopy collapsed in Panama City Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.
A storm chaser climbs into his vehicle during the eye of Hurricane Michael to retrieve equipment after a hotel canopy collapsed in Panama City Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.
Photo: Gerald Herbert, Associated Press
Broken awnings are seen after hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
Broken awnings are seen after hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
A damaged home is seen after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
A damaged home is seen after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Debris lays on the ground of a Booze Express store as Hurricane Michael makes landfall in Panama City Beach, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Investors are tracking�Hurricane�Michael�as it barrels toward Florida with winds strengthening to 145 miles per hour, posing potential consequences for companies in the building, hospital, insurance and energy industries, among others. The Category 4 storm, poised to be the strongest to hit the continental U.S. since 2004, is�expected�to make landfall Wednesday and could cause $16 billion in damage. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg less
Photo: Luke Sharrett, Bloomberg
A tree lays across a road as Hurricane Michael makes landfall in Panama City Beach, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Investors are tracking�Hurricane�Michael�as it barrels toward Florida with winds strengthening to 145 miles per hour, posing potential consequences for companies in the building, hospital, insurance and energy industries, among others. The Category 4 storm, poised to be the strongest to hit the continental U.S. since 2004, is�expected�to make landfall Wednesday and could cause $16 billion in damage. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg less
Photo: Luke Sharrett, Bloomberg
A stores windows are seen shattered as hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
A stores windows are seen shattered as hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Mike Lindsey stands in his antique shop after the winds from hurricane Michael broke the windows in his shop on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. less
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Jane Lindsey tries to salvage her dolls from the water running into her store after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. less
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Hotel employees look at a canopy that just collapsed, as Hurricane Michael passes through in Panama City Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.
Hotel employees look at a canopy that just collapsed, as Hurricane Michael passes through in Panama City Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.
Photo: Gerald Herbert, Associated Press
A woman checks on her vehicle as Hurricane Michael passes through, after the hotel canopy had just collapsed, in Panama City Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A woman checks on her vehicle as Hurricane Michael passes through, after the hotel canopy had just collapsed, in Panama City Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Photo: Gerald Herbert, Associated Press
Debris is blown down a street by Hurricane Michael on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Debris is blown down a street by Hurricane Michael on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
This photo made available by NASA shows they eye of Hurricane Michael, as seen from the International Space Station on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. (NASA via AP)
This photo made available by NASA shows they eye of Hurricane Michael, as seen from the International Space Station on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. (NASA via AP)
Photo: Associated Press
This infrared satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Michael approaching the Florida panhandle on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 at 11:40 a.m. EDT. (NOAA via AP)
This infrared satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Michael approaching the Florida panhandle on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 at 11:40 a.m. EDT. (NOAA via AP)
Photo: Associated Press
Rain prediction for Hurricane Michael over the next 3 days. (Greg Good/TNS)
Rain prediction for Hurricane Michael over the next 3 days. (Greg Good/TNS)
Photo: Greg Good, TNS
Emily Hindle lies on the floor at an evacuation shelter set up at Rutherford High School, in advance of Hurricane Michael, which is expected to make landfall today, in Panama City Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) less
Photo: Gerald Herbert, Associated Press
The storm surge and waves from Hurricane Michael batter the beachfront homes on October 10, 2018 in the Florida Panhandle community of Shell Point Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm. less
Photo: Mark Wallheiser, Getty Images
Cameron Sadowski walks along where waves are crashing onto the beach as the outer bands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm. less
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Ellis Davis makes sure his boat is secure as the outer bands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) less
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Neko Blaine holds Alaina Blaine, 4, as they sit in the lobby of the Hilton Gardens Inn after leaving their home for a safer place as the outer bands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) less
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Kathy Eaton takes what she can from her home as she tries to get out of the way of the storm as the outerbands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm. less
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Waves crash along a pier as the outerbands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm.
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Waves crash along a pier as the outerbands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm.
An abandoned beach chair is seen on the beach ahead of Hurricane Michael in Panama City Beach, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Investors are tracking�Hurricane�Michael�as it barrels toward Florida with winds strengthening to 145 miles per hour, posing potential consequences for companies in the building, hospital, insurance and energy industries, among others. The Category 4 storm, poised to be the strongest to hit the continental U.S. since 2004, is�expected�to make landfall Wednesday and could cause $16 billion in damage. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg less
Photo: Luke Sharrett, Bloomberg
An aerial picture of people filling bags with sand at the Lynn Haven Sports Complex while preparing for Hurricane Michael October 9, 2018 in Panama City, Florida.
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
An aerial picture of people filling bags with sand at the Lynn Haven Sports Complex while preparing for Hurricane Michael October 9, 2018 in Panama City, Florida.
Pets are checked in, as people seek safety in a shelter as Hurricane Michael approaches on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. - Hurricane Michael closed in on Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday as an "extremely dangerous" category four storm packing powerful winds and a huge sea surge, US forecasters said. The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said the storm, which local forecasters are calling an "unprecedented" weather event for the area, is expected to slam ashore later in the day with "life-threatening" storm surges. less
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
Patrons enjoy beverages outside Buster's Beer & Bait, one of the last bars in the area still open, as category 3 Hurricane Michael approaches the Florida panhandle, in Panama City Beach on Tuesday, Oct. 09, 2018 in Washington, DC. less
Photo: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Talquin Electric linemen shut off the power to Shell Point Beach prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Crawfordville, Florida.
Photo: Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images
Talquin Electric linemen shut off the power to Shell Point Beach prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Crawfordville, Florida.
Bar owner Dorothy White puts away outdoor furniture at Ouzts Too bar prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Newport, Florida.
Photo: Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images
Bar owner Dorothy White puts away outdoor furniture at Ouzts Too bar prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Newport, Florida.
This Florida National Guard image released October 10, 2018 shows members of the Florida National Guard CBRN Enhanced Response Force Package as they prepare to help citizens in affected areas prior to landfall of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Stark, Florida. (Photo by Ching OETTEL / Florida National Guard / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / FLORIDA NATIONAL GUARD/CHING OETTEL" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTSCHING OETTEL/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: CHING OETTEL, AFP/Getty Images
People visit the beach while waiting for Hurricane Michael October 9, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida.
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
People visit the beach while waiting for Hurricane Michael October 9, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida.
The St. Marks River overflows into the city of St. Marks, Fla., ahead of Hurricane Michael, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. The National Hurricane Center says says Michael will be the first Category 4 hurricane to make landfall on the Florida Panhandle. less
Photo: Brendan Farrington/AP
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Texas man fired from his hurricane relief job fatally shot a co-worker at a bus station in Florida.
The Northwest Florida Daily News reports 24-year-old Ledesma Vonzell Wooden was arrested Wednesday on charges including homicide. Fort Walton Beach police say five people from Houston were in the area working for a company providing hurricane relief in Panama City.
A police report says Wooden fought with a worker over being fired and needing to buy his own bus ticket back to Houston. It says Wooden then grabbed a handgun from his luggage and shot at his former co-workers, killing 24-year-old Aija Rae Hunter and wounding 49-year-old Phillip Early Lydia.
Police say Wooden was caught fleeing the scene. It's unclear if Wooden has a lawyer.
Information from: Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach, Fla.), http://www.nwfdailynews.com