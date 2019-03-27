Police: Man shot by Texas officer wasn't robbery suspect

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Corpus Christi police say an officer responding to reports of two robberies at a convenience store shot a man after mistaking a lighter in his hand for a weapon.

The Corpus Christi Caller Times reports Chief Mike Markle announced that the man shot Tuesday was determined not to be a suspect in the Hi-Ho convenience store robberies. He says the officer involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave.

Markle says police approached the man at his home because he matched a description of a suspect. He says an officer shot the man after he refused to comply with their requests to show what he was holding, which was later found to be a lighter.

He says the man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Markle says two other suspects were taken into custody Tuesday.

