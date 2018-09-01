Police: 2 arrested in Texas slaying blamed on trash dispute

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — A West Texas man has been fatally shot and a father and son were arrested on murder charges over what a police chief calls a neighborhood dispute about trash.

Abilene police Chief Stan Standridge says police responded to calls about shots fired around 10:15 a.m. Saturday and located the victim, 37-year-old Aaron Howard, who died at a hospital.

Standridge says 67-year-old John Miller and 31-year-old Michael Miller were arrested on murder charges and both are accused of shooting Howard.

Standridge says police believe Howard and the Millers, for the past few days, argued about alley trash. The chief says John Miller was armed with a handgun Saturday while tossing some trash and "things escalated."

Online records didn't immediately list bond or lawyers representing the Millers.

Further details weren't immediately available.