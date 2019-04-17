Pier 1: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ Pier 1 Imports Inc. (PIR) on Wednesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $68.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents per share.

The home decor company posted revenue of $412.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $198.8 million, or $2.46 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.55 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit 65 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.57.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PIR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PIR