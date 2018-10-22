Payless positions cut; headquarters to be auctioned online

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Topeka headquarters of Payless Shoesource will be auctioned online this week, after more jobs were eliminated by the company.

The company on Friday eliminated 35 merchandising positions in Topeka as part of what it calls a new merchandising structure. The jobs will either transfer to Dallas or not be filled.

The online auction of the nearly 307,000-square-foot headquarters will be held Monday through Wednesday, with a starting bid of $1.25 million.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Payless officials haven't said exactly how many jobs have been eliminated in Topeka or if any divisions will be left here. At least 350 employees have been laid off, but more positions were moved to Dallas.

Payless has been restructuring after emerging from bankruptcy. It is relocating most of its corporate headquarters to Dallas.

___

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com