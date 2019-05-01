Parsley Energy: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Parsley Energy Inc. (PE) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $24.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $427.7 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $410.6 million.

Parsley Energy shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $19.09, a decline of 36% in the last 12 months.

