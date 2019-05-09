Orion Marine: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Orion Marine Group Inc. (ORN) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $7.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The heavy civil marine contractor posted revenue of $143.1 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.66. A year ago, they were trading at $7.37.

