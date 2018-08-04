Order removing video from Houston city website put on hold

HOUSTON (AP) — An appeals court has temporarily blocked an order that forced the city of Houston to remove a video from its website, legal action that's tied to a lawsuit by the Houston firefighters union.

The lawsuit is part of a public spat between firefighters and the city over efforts to place a "pay parity" ballot initiative before voters in November.

The union accuses Mayor Sylvester Turner and a council member of violating the Texas Election Code by speaking out against the measure during a public meeting in July.

A judge had issued a temporary restraining order, instructing the city to remove a video of the meeting.

The Houston Chronicle reports the Texas 14th Court of Appeals Friday granted a city request to temporarily block the restraining order, pending a court hearing.

