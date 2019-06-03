Officials wants key southeastern New Mexico airport expanded

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — Officials for a southeastern airport in the heart of New Mexico's booming oil region want it expanded even more.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports Assistant Lea County Manager Corey Needham wants county officials to double the passenger holding area at the Lea County Regional Airport. The $1.6 million project would come as the airport already is undergoing an expansion of its terminal.

But Needham says construction begun in January to expand the passenger holding area, but many more seats will be needed in the near future.

Without the expansion, Needham says the airport's future busy flight schedule could be hurt.

The Lea County Regional Airport is located in Hobbs — a key city in the booming Permian Basin.

