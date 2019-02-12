Occidental: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $706 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.22 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The oil and gas exploration and production company posted revenue of $4.8 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.49 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.13 billion, or $5.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.8 billion.

Occidental shares have climbed 7 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 9.5 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $65.75, a fall of roughly 6 percent in the last 12 months.

