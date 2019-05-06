Occidental: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) on Sunday reported first-quarter profit of $631 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 84 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The oil and gas exploration and production company posted revenue of $4.09 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.96 billion.

Occidental shares have fallen nearly 6% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 18%. The stock has fallen 25% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OXY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OXY