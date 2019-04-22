O'Rourke coming to Reno this week; Warren, Yang to Las Vegas

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke is bringing his Democratic presidential campaign to northern Nevada for the first time this week while Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang plan return trips to Las Vegas.

O'Rourke announced plans Monday for a town hall with UNR Young Democrats at a coffee shop in Reno Thursday at 10 a.m., followed by another town hall in Carson City at 1:30 p.m.

The former El Paso city councilman also has scheduled events Friday at 11:30 a.m. with the UNLV Young Democrats in Las Vegas and at a brewery in Henderson at 4:30 p.m.

Yang plans a gathering with union workers in Las Vegas at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the headquarters of the Service Employees International Union.

Warren has scheduled a 6 p.m. speech Sunday at Bonanza High School in Las Vegas.