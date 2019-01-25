No permit for Texas Float Fest amid increasing attendance

SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — Some officials in South Texas have refused to issue a permit for the Float Fest river and music festival amid concerns about increased attendance and safety.

The Guadalupe County Commissioners Court on Thursday declined a permit for Float Fest on the San Marcos River, scheduled July 19-21 at a ranch in Martindale. Promoters sought a permit for up to 25,000 participants daily, up from last year's permit allowing 20,000 attendees.

Some nearby residents complained about river congestion, cleanliness and traffic.

Float Fest organizers didn't immediately return a message for comment Friday.

County commissioners last year initially declined a permit when Float Fest sought to host up to 30,000 people daily. A lawsuit challenged the decision, leading to a permit allowing up to 20,000 attendees daily.