Lion and tiger claws seized as evidence in the case against Arongkron "Paul" Malasukum.
MELANIE GRIFFITH
Here she is, hanging out with her pet lion Neil at her Sherman Oaks, Calif. home in May 1971.
Here she is, hanging out with her pet lion Neil at her Sherman Oaks, Calif. home in May 1971.
MELANIE GRIFFITH
She and Neil even took naps together.
MELANIE GRIFFITH
The actress's mother, Tippi Hedren, later revealed she thought it was "beyond stupid" to let Neil and her daughter play together.
JOSEPHINE BAKER:
This American cabaret entertainer from the 1930s owned a pet cheetah named Chiquita.
JOSEPHINE BAKER:
Here's proof that you can walk a cat on a leash.
SALVADOR DALI
In addition to his Colombian ocelot named Babou, pictured in 1965, the eccentric artist also had a pet anteater.
SIEGFRIED AND ROY
The animal trainers had a slew of exotic pets, one of which was this Siberian tiger pictured here with Elizabeth Taylor in 2001. Later, in 2008, Roy would be injured during a show. Some speculated he was attacked by a tiger, but Roy says he suffered a stroke on stage and the tiger was trying to project him.
PARIS HILTON
We all know about the socialite's pet dog Tinkerbell, but do you remember her pet kinkajou named Baby Luv? A kinkajou is related to raccoons and is also known as a honey bear.
MIKE TYSON
The boxer's pet tiger made a cameo in the film "The Hangover."
GEORGE CLOONEY
Kelly Preston and George Clooney lived together for about a year in the late '80s. He bought her his beloved potbellied pig Max as a gift, which he kept after they split in 1989.
The guitarist poses for a portrait with his pet snake, Clyde, in 1984 in Los Angeles, California.
ELVIS PRESLEY
The King of Rock and Roll had many pets, including this kangaroo.
MICHAEL JACKSON
And who could forget the King of Pop's pet chimpanzee Bubbles?
MICHAEL JACKSON
Bubbles was apparently a snazzy dresser as well.
AUDREY HEPBURN
The iconic star, pictured here in 1958, had a pet fawn named Pippa.
DALE SINGLETON
The race car driver was joined by his pet pig Elmer in victory lane at Daytona International Speedway after he won the Daytona 200 Motorctcle race.
JOHN BARRYMORE
The old timey actor is pictured here with his pet monkey, circa 1930.
SHERMAN, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors in Texas say a New York City man must serve nine months in federal prison for trafficking more than $150,000 worth of body parts from endangered African lions and tigers.
Arongkron "Paul" Malasukum was sentenced Wednesday in Sherman. Malasukum in November pleaded guilty to wildlife trafficking in violation of the Lacey Act, a conservation law.
Malasukum acknowledged buying a tiger skull from undercover agents working for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. He also acknowledged purchasing lion skulls from an auction house in Texas.
ONLINE SALE: Suspected in Houston doctor's killing apparently tried selling stash of guns days after killing
Authorities say Malasukum shipped the skulls to his New York home, then sent the items to Thailand for sale to a wholesale buyer.
Malasukum during 2015 and 2016 exported to Thailand nearly 70 packages with skulls, claws and parts from endangered and protected species.