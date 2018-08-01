New Yorker gets prison for trafficking parts of rare cats





































































Photo: U.S. Justice Department Image 1 of / 18 Caption Close Image 1 of 18 Lion and tiger claws seized as evidence in the case against Arongkron "Paul" Malasukum. Lion and tiger claws seized as evidence in the case against Arongkron "Paul" Malasukum. Photo: U.S. Justice Department Image 2 of 18 | MELANIE GRIFFITH Celebrities with their exotic pets Here she is, hanging out with her pet lion Neil at her Sherman Oaks, Calif. home in May 1971. Celebrities with their exotic pets Here she is, hanging out with her pet lion Neil at her Sherman Oaks, Calif. home in May 1971. Photo: Michael Rougier/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images Image 3 of 18 | MELANIE GRIFFITH She and Neil even took naps together. She and Neil even took naps together. Photo: Michael Rougier/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images Image 4 of 18 | MELANIE GRIFFITH The actress's mother, Tippi Hedren, later revealed she thought it was "beyond stupid" to let Neil and her daughter play together.

The actress's mother, Tippi Hedren, later revealed she thought it was "beyond stupid" to let Neil and her daughter play together. Photo: Michael Rougier, The LIFE Picture Collection/Gett Image 5 of 18 | JOSEPHINE BAKER: This American cabaret entertainer from the 1930s owned a pet cheetah named Chiquita. This American cabaret entertainer from the 1930s owned a pet cheetah named Chiquita. Photo: Transcendental Graphics, Getty Images Image 6 of 18 | JOSEPHINE BAKER: Here's proof that you can walk a cat on a leash.

Here's proof that you can walk a cat on a leash. Photo: Fox Photos, Getty Images Image 7 of 18 | SALVADOR DALI In addition to his Colombian ocelot named Babou, pictured in 1965, the eccentric artist also had a pet anteater. In addition to his Colombian ocelot named Babou, pictured in 1965, the eccentric artist also had a pet anteater. Photo: AFP, AFP/Getty Images Image 8 of 18 | SIEGFRIED AND ROY The animal trainers had a slew of exotic pets, one of which was this Siberian tiger pictured here with Elizabeth Taylor in 2001. Later, in 2008, Roy would be injured during a show. Some speculated he was attacked by a tiger, but Roy says he suffered a stroke on stage and the tiger was trying to project him.

less The animal trainers had a slew of exotic pets, one of which was this Siberian tiger pictured here with Elizabeth Taylor in 2001. Later, in 2008, Roy would be injured during a show. Some speculated he was ... more Photo: JEFF KLEIN, AP Image 9 of 18 | PARIS HILTON We all know about the socialite's pet dog Tinkerbell, but do you remember her pet kinkajou named Baby Luv? A kinkajou is related to raccoons and is also known as a honey bear.

We all know about the socialite's pet dog Tinkerbell, but do you remember her pet kinkajou named Baby Luv? A kinkajou is related to raccoons and is also known as a honey bear. Photo: SGranitz, WireImage Image 10 of 18 | MIKE TYSON The boxer's pet tiger made a cameo in the film "The Hangover."

The boxer's pet tiger made a cameo in the film "The Hangover." Photo: Gregg DeGuire, Getty Images Image 11 of 18 | GEORGE CLOONEY Kelly Preston and George Clooney lived together for about a year in the late '80s. He bought her his beloved potbellied pig Max as a gift, which he kept after they split in 1989. Kelly Preston and George Clooney lived together for about a year in the late '80s. He bought her his beloved potbellied pig Max as a gift, which he kept after they split in 1989. Photo: Jim Smeal, WireImage Image 12 of 18 | SLASH The guitarist poses for a portrait with his pet snake, Clyde, in 1984 in Los Angeles, California. The guitarist poses for a portrait with his pet snake, Clyde, in 1984 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Marc S Canter, Getty Images Image 13 of 18 | ELVIS PRESLEY The King of Rock and Roll had many pets, including this kangaroo.

The King of Rock and Roll had many pets, including this kangaroo. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives Image 14 of 18 | MICHAEL JACKSON And who could forget the King of Pop's pet chimpanzee Bubbles? And who could forget the King of Pop's pet chimpanzee Bubbles? Photo: Bride Lane Library/Popperfoto/Getty Images Image 15 of 18 | MICHAEL JACKSON Bubbles was apparently a snazzy dresser as well. Bubbles was apparently a snazzy dresser as well. Photo: Hulton Archive, Getty Images Image 16 of 18 | AUDREY HEPBURN The iconic star, pictured here in 1958, had a pet fawn named Pippa.

The iconic star, pictured here in 1958, had a pet fawn named Pippa. Photo: Ullstein Bild, Ullstein Bild Via Getty Images Image 17 of 18 | DALE SINGLETON The race car driver was joined by his pet pig Elmer in victory lane at Daytona International Speedway after he won the Daytona 200 Motorctcle race. The race car driver was joined by his pet pig Elmer in victory lane at Daytona International Speedway after he won the Daytona 200 Motorctcle race. Photo: ISC Images & Archives Via Getty Images Image 18 of 18 | JOHN BARRYMORE The old timey actor is pictured here with his pet monkey, circa 1930. The old timey actor is pictured here with his pet monkey, circa 1930. Photo: Hulton Archive, Getty Images New Yorker gets prison for trafficking parts of rare cats 1 / 18 Back to Gallery

SHERMAN, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors in Texas say a New York City man must serve nine months in federal prison for trafficking more than $150,000 worth of body parts from endangered African lions and tigers.

Arongkron "Paul" Malasukum was sentenced Wednesday in Sherman. Malasukum in November pleaded guilty to wildlife trafficking in violation of the Lacey Act, a conservation law.

Malasukum acknowledged buying a tiger skull from undercover agents working for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. He also acknowledged purchasing lion skulls from an auction house in Texas.

ONLINE SALE: Suspected in Houston doctor's killing apparently tried selling stash of guns days after killing

Authorities say Malasukum shipped the skulls to his New York home, then sent the items to Thailand for sale to a wholesale buyer.

Malasukum during 2015 and 2016 exported to Thailand nearly 70 packages with skulls, claws and parts from endangered and protected species.