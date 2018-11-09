Neos Therapeutics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) _ Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) on Friday reported a loss of $12.7 million in its third quarter.

The Grand Prairie, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $12.5 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.58. A year ago, they were trading at $10.60.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEOS