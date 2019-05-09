Natural Gas Services: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) _ Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $357,000.

The Midland, Texas-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The maker of natural gas compression equipment and industrial flare systems posted revenue of $18 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.5 million.

Natural Gas Services shares have fallen 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 35% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NGS