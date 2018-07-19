Mother of Texas triple murder suspect says he has good heart

HOUSTON (AP) — The mother of a man who Houston authorities accuse of fatally shooting three people says she never knew her son to be violent and believes he has a good heart.

Dolores Rodriguez told the Houston Chronicle that 46-year-old Jose Gilberto Rodriguez "shouldn't have done that to those people."

Authorities say Jose Rodriguez is a parolee released from prison in September who removed his ankle monitor earlier this month and committed a series of violent crimes that include the recent killings of three people.

He was arrested Tuesday and is being held without bond at the Harris County jail.

The elder Rodriguez says her son, whom she adopted when he was 2, was a loving son but began getting into trouble with police as a teenager.

Online jail records don't indicate whether he has an attorney.

