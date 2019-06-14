Migrants complain of poor conditions at US holding centers

In this June 7, 2019, photo, migrants adjust a shade canopy over an outdoor encampment where they're waiting to be processed by immigration in El Paso, Texas. The Trump administration is facing growing complaints from migrants about severe overcrowding, meager food and other hardships at border holding centers like this one. less In this June 7, 2019, photo, migrants adjust a shade canopy over an outdoor encampment where they're waiting to be processed by immigration in El Paso, Texas. The Trump administration is facing growing ... more Photo: Cedar Attanasio, AP Photo: Cedar Attanasio, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Migrants complain of poor conditions at US holding centers 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The Trump administration is facing growing complaints from migrants about severe overcrowding, meager food and other hardships at border holding centers.

Some people at an encampment in El Paso, Texas, have been forced to sleep on the bare ground during dust storms.

The Trump administration has blamed the worsening crisis on inaction by Congress.

The U.S. is seeing a record surge of migrant families coming into the country from Central America.