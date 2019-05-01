Matador: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Matador Resources Co. (MTDR) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $16.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $173.9 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $197.1 million.

Matador shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $18.75, a fall of 43% in the last 12 months.

