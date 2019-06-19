Man who punched 5 TSA agents in Phoenix possibly impaired

PHOENIX (AP) — Court records state that a Texas man who punched federal officers and tried to rush through a security checkpoint at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Phoenix police say 19-year-old Tyrese Garner of Lubbock remains jailed on suspicion of criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and assault.

Garner is being held on a $1,500 bond. He didn't have an attorney as of Wednesday.

Authorities say Garner forced his way through a Terminal 4 checkpoint Tuesday morning and charged through a metal detector into the secure area.

Garner allegedly knocked a female Transportation Security Administration officer to the ground and punched four other TSA screeners as he tried to charge into the concourse.

TSA personnel subdued Garner until police arrived and arrested him.