Man facing child rape charges arrested at airport

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A man facing child rape charges in Massachusetts has been arrested in Texas as he tried to board a plane heading to his native Guatemala.

The MetroWest Daily News reports that U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested 48-year-old Octaviano Boche Arevalo last week at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and he remains in custody in Texas.

He is charged with raping a boy in Framingham multiple times over three years. Authorities say he knew the child. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer who can respond to the charges.

Customs officials say Arevalo has been living in the U.S. illegally and he has been ordered deported five times.

It is unclear when he will return to Massachusetts.