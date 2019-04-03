Major whose wife is missing, presumed dead freed from jail

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A San Antonio-based Air Force major charged with evidence tampering related to his wife's disappearance has been released from jail.

Andre McDonald was arrested in March after investigators discovered he had bought a shovel, an ax, gasoline and a burn barrel then tried to destroy the receipts after his wife went missing.

Andreen McDonald was last seen alive Feb. 28. Authorities believe the 29-year-old businesswoman is dead.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that the 40-year-old major was released from Bexar County Jail Tuesday after posting $300,000 bail. Bail was originally set at $2 million.

The district judge placed McDonald under full house arrest and ordered him to wear an electronic monitoring device. McDonald is also barred from visiting their home or contacting their 6-year-old daughter.

Information from: San Antonio Express-News, http://www.mysanantonio.com