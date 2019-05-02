MRC: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ MRC Global Inc. (MRC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $18 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 14 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The energy products distributor posted revenue of $970 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $954 million.

MRC expects full-year earnings to be 70 cents to $1 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.07 billion to $4.27 billion.

MRC shares have climbed 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.36, a decline of 15% in the last 12 months.

