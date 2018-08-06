Luminex: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Luminex Corp. (LMNX) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $5.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and severance costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The manufacturer of testing systems for biotechnology companies posted revenue of $79.6 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in October, Luminex said it expects revenue in the range of $72.5 million to $74.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $310 million to $316 million.

Luminex shares have climbed 76 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $34.72, an increase of 73 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMNX