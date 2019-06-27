Louisiana teen accused of killing dad was allegedly abused

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The attorney and family of a Louisiana teen accused of fatally shooting his father claim the teen was abducted and abused.

News outlets report the 17-year-old's sister and attorney say he suffered an extensive history of abuse.

Attorney Jarrett Ambeau says the father who was killed, Burt Templet, kept the teen isolated from his mother, who says her son was taken against her wishes. Family court records in Baton Rouge show a custody case for the teen in 2007 but it's unclear from those records how the case was settled.

The teen's sister says their father took him from their Texas home when he was 5 years old.

The teen is charged with manslaughter and is accused of shooting his father during an argument. He told authorities his father was drunk and aggressive.