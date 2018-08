The Latest: Police union head says ex-cop held accountable

DALLAS (AP) — The Latest on a white former Texas police officer convicted of murder in the on-duty death of an unarmed black teenager (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

The head of Dallas' largest police union says due process was followed in the murder trial and conviction of a former suburban police officer in the killing of an unarmed teenager last year.

Sgt. Michael Mata, president of the Dallas Police Association, said Thursday that a large percentage of police officers thought former Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver committed a crime by firing into a carload of teens leaving a party and killing a passenger, 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. But he says there was debate over whether it amounted to manslaughter or murder.

Oliver was convicted of murder and sentenced late Wednesday to 15 years in prison.

Mata says the police "have a responsibility to the public to do the right thing" and that fair judicial decisions help build trust with the community.

1:35 p.m.

Prosecutors are considering whether to pursue pending assault charges against a white former Dallas-area police officer convicted of murder in the shooting of an unarmed black teenager.

Roy Oliver was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday after his conviction in the killing of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards in Balch Springs.

The jury acquitted Oliver on two charges of aggravated assault stemming from the shooting, but he faces two further aggravated assault charges tied to the same incident.

Dallas County prosecutor Michael Snipes said the county attorney general's office also still needs to decide on assault charges related to an incident two weeks before the shooting. Oliver is accused of pointing a firearm after being rear ended.

The Dallas County sheriff's department says Oliver is in protective custody at the Dallas County jail.

12:25 p.m.

Family members of an unarmed black teenager who was fatally shot leaving a house party in suburban Dallas say jurors gave the white ex-police officer who killed him too lenient of a prison sentence.

Former Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver was sentenced to 15 years Wednesday night by the same jury that convicted him of murder a day earlier.

Charmaine Edwards, stepmother of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, said Oliver "can actually see life again after 15 years and that's not enough because Jordan can't see life again."

Prosecutors had sought a minimum of 60 years in prison.

Oliver fired into a car filled with black teens the night of the April 2017 party, killing Edwards.

Oliver has said he feared the vehicle was moving toward his partner. The partner told jurors he didn't believe his life was in danger.