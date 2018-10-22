Kimberly-Clark: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $451 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.29. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and pretax expenses, were $1.71 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue posted revenue of $4.58 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.52 billion.

Kimberly-Clark expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.60 to $6.80 per share.

Kimberly-Clark shares have dropped roughly 9 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 3.5 percent. The stock has declined almost 3 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMB