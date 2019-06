Kids have long road to heal after Oklahoma police shooting

Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons, left, looks on as Olivia Hill, right, wipes away tears as she speaks during an interview in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, May 24, 2019. Three of Hill's children were injured when Hugo, Okla. police officers opened fire on a pickup truck, wounding the three children and a man who authorities say was wanted in a robbery. less Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons, left, looks on as Olivia Hill, right, wipes away tears as she speaks during an interview in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, May 24, 2019. Three of Hill's children were injured when Hugo, ... more Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Kids have long road to heal after Oklahoma police shooting 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Three children wounded when Oklahoma police opened fire on their mother's pickup truck in April are struggling to cope with their trauma and injuries.

Medical records say a bullet pierced the left frontal lobe of 4-year-old Asia Jacobs' brain. Her 5-year-old brother suffered a skull fracture and her 1-year-old sister was left with deep facial cuts. Asia's 2-year-old brother was not hit.

The children's mother, Olivia Hill, says: "Emotionally, they're not OK. Physically, they're here."

Hill's lawyer says two Hugo detectives fired at least 26 shots. Police have said the man inside the vehicle with the children, Hill's friend William Devaughn Smith, was a robbery suspect.

The town's mayor has said the detectives did not initially see the children and opened fire after one officer was hit by the moving truck.

Smith told The Associated Press he didn't hit either detective, and the truck was parked when he was shot.