Jury deliberating murder charge against ex-deputy's husband
Juan A. Lozano, Associated Press
Updated
FILE - In this June 13, 2018, file photo, Terry Thompson, accused of fatally choking John Hernandez, left, is shown in court in Houston. Thompson is standing trial again on a murder charge in the strangling of Hernandez, a man he and his wife confronted outside a Houston-area restaurant in 2017. Thompson's first trial in June ended in a mistrial. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP, Pool, File) less
FILE - In this June 13, 2018, file photo, Terry Thompson, accused of fatally choking John Hernandez, left, is shown in court in Houston. Thompson is standing trial again on a murder charge in the strangling of ... more
Photo: Melissa Phillip, AP
Photo: Melissa Phillip, AP
Image
1of/1
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 1
FILE - In this June 13, 2018, file photo, Terry Thompson, accused of fatally choking John Hernandez, left, is shown in court in Houston. Thompson is standing trial again on a murder charge in the strangling of Hernandez, a man he and his wife confronted outside a Houston-area restaurant in 2017. Thompson's first trial in June ended in a mistrial. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP, Pool, File) less
FILE - In this June 13, 2018, file photo, Terry Thompson, accused of fatally choking John Hernandez, left, is shown in court in Houston. Thompson is standing trial again on a murder charge in the strangling of ... more
Photo: Melissa Phillip, AP
HOUSTON (AP) — A jury is deliberating the fate of the husband of a former sheriff's deputy accused in the death of a man whom he placed in a chokehold during a confrontation outside a Houston-area restaurant.
Jurors took the case Friday after closing arguments in the retrial of Terry Thompson.
Prosecutors argued Thompson was motivated by anger when he attacked 24-year-old John Hernandez whom he saw urinating outside a Denny's restaurant in Sheldon in May 2017.
Thompson's attorney told jurors his client acted in self-defense.
Thompson faces up to life in prison if convicted of murder. He could also be convicted of the lesser charges of manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide.