Journalist cleared of trespassing at pipeline protests

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A journalist arrested last year while covering protests over the Dakota Access oil pipeline has been cleared of criminal trespass charges.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that Judge Thomas Schneider ruled Friday that Jenni Monet complied with police orders while reporting on the demonstration.

Court records say Monet was reporting for Yes! Magazine on police clearing a protest camp in Morton County when she and about 75 others were arrested on Feb. 1, 2017. Police testified that the camp sat on Dakota Access-owned property, but demonstrators alleged it was treaty land.

Schneider says Monet didn't knowingly break the law when she stayed while police ordered everyone to leave the property.

Monet said Friday that journalism is vital in "shining a light where there's darkness, especially in marginalized communities like Standing Rock."

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com