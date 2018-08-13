Jamba: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FRISCO, Texas (AP) _ Jamba Inc. (JMBA) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $286,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Frisco, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The juice and smoothie franchise posted revenue of $24.5 million in the period.

Jamba shares have risen 61 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 42 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JMBA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JMBA