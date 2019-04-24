In Mexico, migrants turn to 'The Beast' after highway raids

Central American migrants ride atop a freight train during their journey toward the U.S.-Mexico border, in Ixtepec, Oaxaca State, Mexico, Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The once large caravan of about 3,000 people was essentially broken up by an immigration raid on Monday, as migrants fled into the hills, took refuge at shelters and churches or hopped passing freight trains. less Central American migrants ride atop a freight train during their journey toward the U.S.-Mexico border, in Ixtepec, Oaxaca State, Mexico, Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The once large caravan of about 3,000 people ... more Photo: Moises Castillo, AP Photo: Moises Castillo, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close In Mexico, migrants turn to 'The Beast' after highway raids 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

IXTEPEC, Mexico (AP) — The train known as "The Beast" is once again rumbling through the night loaded with people headed toward the U.S. border after a raid on a migrant caravan threatened to end the practice of massive highway marches through Mexico

A long freight train loaded with about 300 to 400 migrants pulled out of the southern city of Ixtepec on Tuesday. They sat atop rattling boxcars and clung precariously to ladders alongside the clanking couplings.

The northbound train carried migrants north for decades, despite its notorious dangers: People died or lost limbs falling from it. The practice faded after authorities started raiding the trains in mid-2014.

Now with police and immigration checkpoints dotting Mexico's highways, many migrants now view the train as a surer way to reach the U.S. border.