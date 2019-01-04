Houston-area legislator out of jail in time for new session

CONROE, Texas (AP) — A Houston-area lawmaker and attorney who was convicted of illegally soliciting clients and won re-election while in jail has been freed just days before the Texas Legislature convenes.

Rep. Ron Reynolds was released Friday from the Montgomery County jail in Conroe after nearly four months behind bars.

The Democrat from Missouri City was convicted of misdemeanor barratry, so-called ambulance chasing charges, and was sentenced in 2015 to up to 12 months in jail. Appeals failed and he reported to jail Sept. 7.

Reynolds, who's served in the Texas House since 2011, was not required to resign from the elected office because the criminal case involved misdemeanor counts. He won re-election in November after running unopposed.

The Legislature convenes Tuesday in Austin.