Houston Wire: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Houston Wire & Cable Co. (HWCC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $2.3 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share.

The specialty wire and cable distributor posted revenue of $85.3 million in the period.

Houston Wire shares have increased 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HWCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HWCC