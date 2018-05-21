Harvey-damaged courthouse in Houston to reopen in early June

HOUSTON (AP) — Some floors of the Hurricane Harvey-damaged main criminal courthouse in downtown Houston will reopen next month as part of the $70 million repair project likely not finished until 2019.

Harris County officials say the Criminal Justice Center on June 4 will begin handling jail dockets, such as initial appearances by defendants.

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett says 14 courtrooms on the 17th-20th floors will reopen, with no trials at the building until more repairs are completed.

Harvey made landfall Aug. 25 in South Texas, leading to torrential rain that swamped parts of Houston and forced thousands of people from their homes and businesses.

Flooding in the courthouse basement and water damage in upper floors led to closing of the entire structure.