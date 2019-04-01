Galveston leaders earmark funds to develop East End Lagoon

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — City leaders in Galveston have approved funding to develop the East End Lagoon in an effort to attract more visitors to the nature area.

The Galveston County Daily News reported Monday that developing the 684-acre (276.811-hectare) lagoon has been an ongoing project for at least 10 years. The Galveston City Council on Thursday earmarked up to $50,000 annually, for eight years, to help the city's park board develop the site.

Documents indicate the Galveston Park Board of Trustees plans to start by building an educational pavilion and an observation pier. Later phases include additional walking trails, an RV park and a paid offshore fishing facility.

The board is seeking a $1.4 million federal grant from money being distributed to aid cleanup from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill off Louisiana.