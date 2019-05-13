GOP recruiting women, political outsiders to run for House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Republicans are hunting across the nation for just the right candidates to help them win back the House in next year's elections.

A major emphasis is on finding women and minorities, since the House GOP is overwhelmingly white and male .

They also want candidates who could attract moderate GOP voters who've turned against President Donald Trump. In some places they want political outsiders without voting records to attack, in others it's political veterans who've shown they can win votes. Also desirable are people with enticing personal stories and an aptitude for raising money.

One potential challenger they like is one of the few Republican women in the Oklahoma state Senate . Another is a black political novice from Houston who flew combat helicopters in Iraq and has three master's degrees.