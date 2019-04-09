Former Texas official gets probation in corruption case

DALLAS (AP) — A former Dallas official caught up in a federal corruption probe has been sentenced for his role in a scandal that's reached high into the city's government.

Former City Council member Larry Duncan was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation and six months of home confinement for tax evasion.

Duncan is the ex-board president of a shuttered school bus agency. He pleaded guilty last October in a scheme in which public officials accepted bribes and payments from a company to support placing its cameras on school buses.

Former Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway was sentenced Friday to just over 4 ½ years in prison for his part in the scandal.

Leaders of the company, Force Multiplier Solutions, have also pleaded guilty. They're awaiting sentencing.