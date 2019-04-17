For-profit jail, family settle Arkansas inmate death lawsuit

This undated Sabbie family photo provided through attorney Erik J. Heipt shows Michael Sabbie, of Arkansas, and his wife, Teresa. The family of Michael Sabbie filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Texas accusing the Bi-State Justice Center, in Texarkana, Texas, a for-profit jail, and at least 12 guards and nurses of denying him adequate medical care as his health worsened and leaving him to die in his cell. He died in July 2015 at the jail.

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — Lawyers have reached an undisclosed settlement in a federal lawsuit in which the family of an Arkansas man alleged employees of a for-profit jail left him to die in his cell as his health deteriorated.

Representatives for the family of Michael Sabbie, and LaSalle Corrections, which runs the Bi-State Justice Center in Texarkana, Texas, said Tuesday they wouldn't comment on the terms of the settlement, according to the Texarkana Gazette.

The lawsuit alleged staff never checked Sabbie's blood pressure or blood sugar levels or gave him medication when he was arrested in 2015. Jail video shows Sabbie having difficulty standing and breathing after guards pepper-sprayed him. Sabbie can be heard saying at least 19 times that he couldn't breathe.

Sabbie was found dead in his cell the following day.