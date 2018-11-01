Fluor: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Fluor Corp. (FLR) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $77.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of 55 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The engineering, construction and operations company posted revenue of $4.66 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.61 billion.

Fluor expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $1.90 per share.

Fluor shares have declined 13 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 2 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $44.80, a climb of 2 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLR