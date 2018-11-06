Flotek Industries: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $71 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $1.87. A year ago, they were trading at $5.23.

