FTS International: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ FTS International Inc. (FTSI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $103.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of 95 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The provider of hydraulic fracturing services posted revenue of $493.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $528.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FTSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FTSI