HOUSTON (AP) _ Exterran Corp. (EXTN) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $5.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share.

The provider of services for the oil and natural gas industry posted revenue of $351.4 million in the period.

Exterran shares have fallen 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 52% in the last 12 months.

