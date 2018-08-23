Ex-Texas police officer takes stand in defense at murder trial
Ryan Tarinelli, Associated Press
Roy Oliver, fired Balch Springs police officer who is charged with murder in the death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, watches as police officer Tyler Gross testifies Aug. 16, 2018, during the first day of his trial in Dallas. (Rose Baca/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool) less
Photo: Rose Baca, AP
This family photo Jordan Edwards, left, with his father, Odell Edwards. Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver was fired three days after the teen's death. (Courtesy of Lee Merritt/Edwards family via AP)
Photo: Associated Press
Lead prosecutor Michael Snipes gives an opening statement during the first day of the trial of fired Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, Aug. 16, 2018. (Rose Baca/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)
DALLAS (AP) — A former suburban Dallas police officer charged in the killing of a 15-year-old black boy when he fired into a moving vehicle carrying five teenagers, has testified at his murder trial that he had no option but to use lethal force.
Roy Oliver, who was fired from the Balch Springs Police Department after the shooting in April 2017, told jurors Thursday that he decided to shoot when he saw the vehicle move toward his partner. The gunfire killed high school freshman Jordan Edwards.
Oliver says he thought his partner was in danger. His partner, Tyler Gross, previously testified he did not fear for his life and never felt the need to shoot.
A prosecutor previously called Oliver "trigger happy."