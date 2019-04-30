Ex-Texas A&M football player found guilty of murder

This file photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff's Office shows Thomas Johnson. The former Texas A&M football player is being tried for the killing of a jogger police say was hacked to death with a machete in 2015. Johnson's murder trial began Monday, April 29, 2019, after years of litigation over whether the 25-year old former wide receiver is mentally competent to be tried for the killing of David Stevens. (Dallas County Sheriff's Office via AP) less This file photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff's Office shows Thomas Johnson. The former Texas A&M football player is being tried for the killing of a jogger police say was hacked to death with a machete ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Ex-Texas A&M football player found guilty of murder 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

DALLAS (AP) — A former Texas A&M football player accused of hacking a Dallas jogger who to death with a machete in 2015 has been convicted of murder.

A Dallas County jury swiftly returned a guilty verdict Tuesday in Thomas Johnson's trial in the killing of David Stevens after the former wide receiver's legal defense declined to call a single witness.

Johnson was accused of waiting on a trail in East Dallas four years ago and attacking the 53-year-old mechanical engineer as he ran by. Prosecutors have said the 25-year-old Johnson confessed to the seemingly random killing and that DNA evidence also pointed to his guilt.

The verdict, which came a day after the trial began, follows years of legal dispute over whether Johnson was mentally competent to be tried.