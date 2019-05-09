https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/texas/article/Evolution-Petroleum-Fiscal-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13833102.php
Evolution Petroleum: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
HOUSTON (AP) _ Evolution Petroleum Corp. (EPM) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $2.4 million.
The Houston-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share.
The oil and gas company posted revenue of $9.5 million in the period.
Evolution Petroleum shares have climbed 4.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 22% in the last 12 months.
